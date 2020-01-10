Global  

MIT administrators knew about Jeffrey Epstein's $850K in donations

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
MIT administrators knew about Jeffrey Epstein's $850K in donations
 
News video: MIT Places Professor On Leave After Epstein Donation Review

MIT Places Professor On Leave After Epstein Donation Review 00:45

 MIT has placed a professor on leave after review of Jeffrey Epstein donations.

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10

Three officers injured in fight at Souza-Baranowski Prison; Jeffrey Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT over 15 years; Mookie Betts signs $27M deal with Red Sox; Warm weekend.

Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times [Video]Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008.

Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew what

Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew whatToday, MIT released a 63-page fact-finding report detailing the institute’s involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MIT says that the report...
The Verge

Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 to M.I.T., and Administrators Knew

The university investigated its history with Mr. Epstein after Joichi Ito, the face of its prominent Media Lab program, acknowledged receiving money from the...
NYTimes.com

