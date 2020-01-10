MIT administrators knew about Jeffrey Epstein's $850K in donations



Recent related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10 Three officers injured in fight at Souza-Baranowski Prison; Jeffrey Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT over 15 years; Mookie Betts signs $27M deal with Red Sox; Warm weekend. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:24Published now Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:23Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew what Today, MIT released a 63-page fact-finding report detailing the institute’s involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MIT says that the report...

The Verge 3 hours ago



Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 to M.I.T., and Administrators Knew The university investigated its history with Mr. Epstein after Joichi Ito, the face of its prominent Media Lab program, acknowledged receiving money from the...

NYTimes.com 5 hours ago



