MIT administrators knew about Jeffrey Epstein's $850K in donations
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 10
Three officers injured in fight at Souza-Baranowski Prison; Jeffrey Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT over 15 years; Mookie Betts signs $27M deal with Red Sox; Warm weekend.
Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 To MIT, Visited 9 Times
Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008.
