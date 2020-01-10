Gov. Greg Abbott Says New Refugees Won't Be Allowed To Settle In Texas
"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit... Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump 00:32
