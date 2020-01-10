Global  

Gov. Greg Abbott Says New Refugees Won't Be Allowed To Settle In Texas

NPR Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
"Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.
News video: Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump

Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit...

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Gov. Abbott Reports Rise In Attempted Cyber Attacks On Texas [Video]Gov. Abbott Reports Rise In Attempted Cyber Attacks On Texas

Governor Greg Abbott and state officials said they are keeping a very close eye on this. They made their remarks after the Governor’s second meeting of his Domestic Terrorism Task Force.

Texas Governor Shuts State to Refugees, Using New Power Granted by Trump

Gov. Greg Abbott told the State Department that Texas would not accept refugees this year.
Funeral held for one of men killed in attack at Texas church

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott was among...
