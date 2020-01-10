Global  

New Des Moines Register poll has Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sanders is followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 17%, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15%
 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the latest poll of Iowa voters released on Friday and conducted by the state’s largest newspaper, one of the most watched surveys in the state, which holds the first presidential primary contest next month. Sanders received 20% in the...

Bernie Sanders leads the Iowa Poll for the first time, just weeks before the Iowa caucuses

"There's no denying that this is a good poll for Bernie Sanders," said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll.
CNN poll: Sanders leads in Iowa

CNN poll: Sanders leads in IowaAccording to a new poll by CNN and the Des Moines Register Bernie Sanders is leading the Iowa caucus. ;
