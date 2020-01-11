Global  

Iranian man with weapons arrested near Mar-a-Lago

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Police have arrested an Iranian man not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. When police found the suspect, they said he had weapons including a machete. Jeff Pegues reports.
News video: Police Arrest Iranian Man Carrying Weapons And $22,000 In Cash In Palm Beach Near Mar-A-Lago

Police Arrest Iranian Man Carrying Weapons And $22,000 In Cash In Palm Beach Near Mar-A-Lago 00:22

 An Iranian national was detained Friday in Palm Beach after being found with weapons, according to Palm Beach police.

