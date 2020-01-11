Global  

Stomach illness outbreak hits Yosemite National Park

SFGate Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
In Yosemite National Park, people are reportedly falling ill left and right with stomach flu-like symptoms. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, at least a dozen people have reported gastrointestinal symptoms, launching an investigation by The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service into the origin of the illness.
