Texas will no longer accept new refugees, first under Trump administration

Texas will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:41Published 16 minutes ago Majority of Americans Feel ‘Less Safe’ After Trump’s Order to Kill Iran General A new poll says a majority of Americans feel the U.S. is less safe after the Trump administration’s strike that killed an Iranian general. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:48Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump order Three national resettlement agencies have sued the Trump administration in an effort to block the order.

Al Jazeera 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this