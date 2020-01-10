Texas will no longer accept new refugees, first under Trump administration
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Texas will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit...