Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Texas will no longer accept new refugees, first under Trump administration

Denver Post Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Texas will no longer accept the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump

Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Majority of Americans Feel ‘Less Safe’ After Trump’s Order to Kill Iran General [Video]Majority of Americans Feel ‘Less Safe’ After Trump’s Order to Kill Iran General

A new poll says a majority of Americans feel the U.S. is less safe after the Trump administration’s strike that killed an Iranian general. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent...
Seattle Times

Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump order

Three national resettlement agencies have sued the Trump administration in an effort to block the order.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.