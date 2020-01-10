Global  

Justin Chambers (a.k.a. Dr. Alex Karev) leaves Grey’s Anatomy

Denver Post Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
After 16 seasons, Justin Chambers said he was leaving Grey's Anatomy to diversify his acting roles.
News video: 'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News

Bailey Stands Up For Meredith to the Medical Board [Video]Bailey Stands Up For Meredith to the Medical Board

After Alex (Justin Chambers) brings in dozens of Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) grateful patients and reads letters from esteemed colleagues like Dr. Cristina Yang and Dr. Calliope Torres, Dr. Miranda..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:40Published

Meredith Confronts the Doctor Who Killed Derek [Video]Meredith Confronts the Doctor Who Killed Derek

While Alex (Justin Chambers) is being questioned during Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) review by the medical board, Dr. Paul Castello, the man whose negligence killed Derek Shepherd, probes him about the..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:17Published


Justin Chambers' Final Episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' Revealed

Justin Chambers announced on Friday (January 10) that he is leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years – and now, there’s confirmation that his final episode...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online

Grey's Anatomy Star Justin Chambers Leaving the Show After 16 Seasons

Justin Chambers is departing Grey's Anatomy. ABC confirms to E! News that after 16 seasons on the ABC series, Chambers, who portrays Dr. Alex Karev, is set to...
E! Online Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesJust Jared

xLucciix

D I 🦋 N D R A RT @DEADLINE: EXCLUSIVE: Justin Chambers, an original #GreysAnatomy cast member and a fan favorite, is leaving the hit medical drama, now i… 3 seconds ago

jamieddao

jamie dao RT @Indiaevie: So shonda rhimes really thinks that justin chambers aka Alex Karev is just going to leave the show, just like that, when… 13 seconds ago

k_churuk

Kate Churukian RT @leeleelayla5102: Shonda bet not kill off Alex Karev. Meredith lost way too many people already. I'm still mad that Owen and not Link is… 45 seconds ago

camillecutlerx

Camille Cassandra RT @bellaxkristen: 16 seasons. 350 episodes. 15 years. Thank you Justin Chambers for all that you did. Thank you for Alex Karev 🖤 #thanky… 57 seconds ago

MouthySoapFan93

The Real Mouthy RT @alltvallshade: So not only is #JustinChambers leaving #GreysAnatomy... but he gets no send-off. We've already seen the last of Karev. I… 2 minutes ago

DavidRayvonne

Rayvonne Daniels ♋🏳️‍🌈 Noooo ☹️☹️ #GreysAnatomy Justin Chambers Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After 15 Years & 16 Seasons – Deadline https://t.co/37EG2PuHRL 2 minutes ago

AnonmyousH

A.J Brookes RT @people: Justin Chambers' Dr. Alex Karev Left Grey's Anatomy on a Heroic Note: Revisit His Final Moments https://t.co/kEQqJLvZ4k 2 minutes ago

Sydvaughnfan2

SydVaughnFan2🎈🌹 RT @JChambersOnline: Justin Chambers has left #GreysAnatomy and his statement is below. Happy & excited for Justin and look forward to his… 3 minutes ago

