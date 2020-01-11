Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

First week of Harvey Weinstein trial concludes in New York

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein appeared in court this week for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in New York. Attorney Jesse Weber joined CBSN Friday to discuss what transpired.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New York judge refuses to step down from Harvey Weinstein trial

New York judge refuses to step down from Harvey Weinstein trial 00:42

 Harvey Weinstein has been denied his request for a new judge to oversee his New York trial for r*pe and s*xual assault.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Western New York gets its first 'baby-friendly' hospital designations [Video]Western New York gets its first "baby-friendly" hospital designations

Western New York gets its first "baby-friendly" hospital designations

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Point Of View: Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis Reacts To Cuomo's Budget Plan [Video]Point Of View: Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis Reacts To Cuomo's Budget Plan

Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis sat down with CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 13:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will the legacy of #MeToo last? 'I am not so optimistic', expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, we take stock of the #MeToo movement. Gender-based...
France 24

Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins — film mogul faces life if convicted on most serious charge

Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins — film mogul faces life if convicted on most serious chargeThe rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love”...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal First week of Harvey Weinstein trial concludes in New York https://t.co/ceYvEsnEUl https://t.co/PAkuE5jnor 56 minutes ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @RollingStone: Harvey Weinstein: 5 Takeaways From First Week of Criminal Trial https://t.co/5uEPmlU7SS 57 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: First week of Harvey Weinstein trial concludes in New York https://t.co/EhFLBFZYGI 1 hour ago

dianabechini93

dianabechini93 RT @ash52294980: Harvey Weinstein: 5 Takeaways From First Week of Criminal Trial https://t.co/jNMUqjkZyf via @YahooEnt Lets hope he ends up… 1 hour ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Harvey Weinstein: 5 Takeaways From First Week of Criminal Trial https://t.co/BlCP1avWL1 via @RollingStone 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime First week of #Harvey Weinstein trial concludes in New #York - Jan 10 @ 9:42 PM ET https://t.co/WnGhRl93n0 1 hour ago

SerenityFirth

Serenity Firth First week of Harvey Weinstein trial concludes in New York it’s all theater folks. https://t.co/yE0yt3Qluz via @YouTube 2 hours ago

garymoore1985

Shane O'Mailey Harvey Weinstein: 5 Takeaways From First Week of Criminal Trial https://t.co/Q3LBdSzn8N via @RollingStone 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.