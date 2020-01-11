Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Pacers’ T.J. Warren Fined For Altercation

Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis.



