Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Pacers’ T.J. Warren Fined For Altercation

cbs4.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA All Star Jimmy Butler Gives Back To Community During Art Basel [Video]NBA All Star Jimmy Butler Gives Back To Community During Art Basel

Jimmy Butler teamed up with Miami artist D’ana Nunez to refurbish a basketball court and surrounding park for the community to enjoy.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Heat’s Butler, Pacers’ Warren fined for altercation

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami’s Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana’s T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the...
Seattle Times

Heat's Butler, Pacers' Warren fined for altercation

Heat's Butler, Pacers' Warren fined for altercationMiami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.