Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Pacers’ T.J. Warren Fined For Altercation

cbs4.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis.
