Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband

FOXNews.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A Utah woman in Florida on a work trip has gone missing, Florida authorities say. Kelly Glover was last seen on hotel security footage in her pajamas, according to her husband. 
