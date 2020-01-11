Don Ward RT @batalysta: Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband https://t.co/QtCnDtxhhp… 16 minutes ago Bruce AKA Ratbone Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband https://t.co/Drv2C31nyT 19 minutes ago Scallywagandvagabond Where was she going at https://t.co/Oz1BPi2CJ4? Holladay, Utah woman goes missing on Florida work trip, last seen i… https://t.co/bIJt3oNwoZ 39 minutes ago Janz 🐈🌹🌺🌷🐝 Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband https://t.co/t1XkBVM8Vf #FoxNews 39 minutes ago censored.today Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband Utah woman goe… https://t.co/9Wx9al8ymR 51 minutes ago Fox News Alert Today Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband Follow the lin… https://t.co/oD5Y972QOk 1 hour ago Patriots Only , KEG 2020 RT @NoMalarkey2020: Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas Wandered off I see. https:… 1 hour ago EJ News Utah woman goes missing in Florida while on work trip; last seen on hotel video in pajamas: husband https://t.co/SmErFYVCh0 1 hour ago