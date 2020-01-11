Global  

Johnny Cash's 2001 Lincoln Town Car to be auctioned next week in Scottsdale

azcentral.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The black Lincoln Town Car built for the "Man in Black" himself in 2001 will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Wednesday.
 
