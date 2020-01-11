Johnny Cash's 2001 Lincoln Town Car to be auctioned next week in Scottsdale

The black Lincoln Town Car built for the "Man in Black" himself in 2001 will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Wednesday.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Johnny Cash's Lincoln Town Car up for bids at Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale The black Lincoln Town Car built for the "Man in Black" himself in 2001 will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Wednesday.

azcentral.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this