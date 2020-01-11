Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Johnny Cash's Lincoln Town Car up for bids at Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale

azcentral.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The black Lincoln Town Car built for the "Man in Black" himself in 2001 will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Wednesday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: INSIDE LOOK: Lightning McQueen Replica For Sale At Barrett-Jackson - ABC15 Digital

INSIDE LOOK: Lightning McQueen Replica For Sale At Barrett-Jackson - ABC15 Digital 00:46

 KA-CHOW! Lightning is one of the coolest cars on the auction block!

Recent related videos from verified sources

LOOK INSIDE! You can buy two of Simon Cowell's cars this weekend at Barrett-Jackson - ABC15 DIGITAL [Video]LOOK INSIDE! You can buy two of Simon Cowell's cars this weekend at Barrett-Jackson - ABC15 DIGITAL

Two of Simon Cowell's cars are heading for the auction block!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:53Published

Shocking dashcam footage shows moment car being pursued by police zips wrong way through roundabout - then catches fire after co [Video]Shocking dashcam footage shows moment car being pursued by police zips wrong way through roundabout - then catches fire after co

This shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a car being chased by police shot the wrong way over a roundabout - then collided with another car and caught FIRE. The crash happened on Tuesday (Dec 30)..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Johnny Cash's 2001 Lincoln Town Car to be auctioned next week in Scottsdale

The black Lincoln Town Car built for the "Man in Black" himself in 2001 will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Wednesday.  
azcentral.com

See what Barrett-Jackson 2020 auction has in store with its largest docket ever

With more than 1,950 cars on the docket, the Barrett-Jackson 2020 Scottsdale auction will be the largest event in the company’s history. “The quality and...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.