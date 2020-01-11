Johnny Cash's Lincoln Town Car up for bids at Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale

The black Lincoln Town Car built for the "Man in Black" himself in 2001 will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Wednesday.

See what Barrett-Jackson 2020 auction has in store with its largest docket ever With more than 1,950 cars on the docket, the Barrett-Jackson 2020 Scottsdale auction will be the largest event in the company’s history. “The quality and...

bizjournals 12 hours ago



