"Bullitt" Mustang auctioned for $3.74 million

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A piece of Hollywood history went for a record price Friday, when the green 1968 Ford Mustang GT used in the Steve McQueen movie "Bullitt" sold for $3.74 million at a Florida auction house.
