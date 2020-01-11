VIPortal INC “Bullitt” Mustang auctioned for $3.74 million https://t.co/QDyeWE4kpM https://t.co/8CkZjwoZwR 52 minutes ago A Feel Appeal “Bullitt” Mustang auctioned for $3.74 million https://t.co/YYHCqh6UTb https://t.co/ELXk6dI2W0 58 minutes ago En24 News Legendary Ford Mustang from “Bullitt” auctioned for $ 3.4 million https://t.co/4cfLEhwv9m 5 hours ago TheMalaysianInsight Vintage Mustang from movie Bullitt auctioned for US$3.7 million https://t.co/b12NLItTaJ https://t.co/tnNJwZvULM 13 hours ago GMCC_Classic_Cars RT @LeMayACM: The verdict is in: the Bullitt Mustang is now the most valuable Mustang ever after it was auctioned off for a cool $3.4 milli… 17 hours ago America's Car Museum The verdict is in: the Bullitt Mustang is now the most valuable Mustang ever after it was auctioned off for a cool… https://t.co/iJHxOnzeMV 17 hours ago ShadowBand Bullitt Mustang Auctioned Off For Record $3.74 Million https://t.co/jkCmE6Purq https://t.co/zDxyuVykSW 17 hours ago ShadowBand 1968 Ford Mustang GT, driven Steve McQueen in the movie “Bullitt”, auctioned off for record $3.74 million today at… https://t.co/7gpsFdPDUL 18 hours ago