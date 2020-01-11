Global  

Remembering Rush drummer Neil Peart

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
For more than 45 years, Neil Peart was both literally and figuratively the backbone of one of rock's most influential bands. Peart, who died Friday at age 67, was the drummer and chief songwriter for Rush, the Canadian trio that turned out hits like "Tom Sawyer," "Limelight" and "Fly By Night."
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Neil Peart, drummer of Canadian rock band Rush, has died at 67, according to a representative for Geddy Lee.
Foo Fighters Mourn the Death of 'Brilliant' Neil Peart

The music world is mourning the death of legendary drummer of Rush, Neil Peart, who died following a battle with brain cancer. The latest rockers to...
Billboard.com

