Remembering Rush drummer Neil Peart

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

For more than 45 years, Neil Peart was both literally and figuratively the backbone of one of rock's most influential bands. Peart, who died Friday at age 67, was the drummer and chief songwriter for Rush, the Canadian trio that turned out hits like "Tom Sawyer," "Limelight" and "Fly By Night." 👓 View full article

