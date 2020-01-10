‘Family Feud Canada’ Contestant Is Super Confident in Her Terrible Answer (Video)

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

“Family Feud Canada” contestant Eve really laid an egg with her “chicken” answer on Thursday night. The survey: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”



Yeah, she said “chicken.”



Eve had fast-food restaurant Popeyes popular dishes on her mind.



*Also Read:* 'Star Wars' Cast Plays 'Family Feud,' and Billy Dee Williams Has the Balls to Give the 'Penis' Answer We Were All Thinking (Video)



The whole thing might have not been so bad if she stopped there to await her giant red “X.” Instead, Eve performed the most confident dance of all time.



Her family could not believe it.



“Oh my God!” one member said. “What?!?” asked another.



*Also Read:* 'Celebrity Family Feud': Sherri Shepherd Stuns Steve Harvey With Answer About Genital Mutilation (Video)



Here’s how that moment looked in a freeze-frame:



CBC/YouTube



To make matters worse, this was a sudden death face-off. In such scenarios, the person who gives the No. 1 answer wins the game, and their family goes on to play for the $10,000 prize.



*Also Read:* 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tops 15 Million Viewers on Night 3



The answer was, of course, “spinach.” Competitor Logan — and the rest of the planet — pretty easily came up with that answer.



Watch the video above.



Cue the Popeye laugh: “A-gah-gah-gah-gah-gah-gah!”



*Also Read:* Pauley Perrette Calls Out 'Family Feud' Over 'Filthy and Sex Questions'



Eve may have the last laugh on all of us, however.



On Friday, the quick-service restaurant she referenced offered her $10,000 worth of its food.



See the company’s tweet below.











— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020







*Also Read:* 'Celebrity Family Feud': Olympian Laurie Hernandez Carries Brother Through Fast Money Round (Video)



Eve has been a good sport about her soon-to-be viral moment.



“I had no idea that I was wrong until I turned back to my family,” she wrote on Twitter once her native Canada started to catch on, adding that she was “110%” certain of her answer.



“I thought I won! I was ready to go home and celebrate …” Eve said.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here's Where the 3 Competitors Stand



How Great Was the 'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time' Premiere in TV Ratings?



'Jeopardy!': You Know James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, but Who Is Brad Rutter? “Family Feud Canada” contestant Eve really laid an egg with her “chicken” answer on Thursday night. The survey: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”Yeah, she said “chicken.”Eve had fast-food restaurant Popeyes popular dishes on her mind.*Also Read:* 'Star Wars' Cast Plays 'Family Feud,' and Billy Dee Williams Has the Balls to Give the 'Penis' Answer We Were All Thinking (Video)The whole thing might have not been so bad if she stopped there to await her giant red “X.” Instead, Eve performed the most confident dance of all time.Her family could not believe it.“Oh my God!” one member said. “What?!?” asked another.*Also Read:* 'Celebrity Family Feud': Sherri Shepherd Stuns Steve Harvey With Answer About Genital Mutilation (Video)Here’s how that moment looked in a freeze-frame:CBC/YouTubeTo make matters worse, this was a sudden death face-off. In such scenarios, the person who gives the No. 1 answer wins the game, and their family goes on to play for the $10,000 prize.*Also Read:* 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tops 15 Million Viewers on Night 3The answer was, of course, “spinach.” Competitor Logan — and the rest of the planet — pretty easily came up with that answer.Watch the video above.Cue the Popeye laugh: “A-gah-gah-gah-gah-gah-gah!”*Also Read:* Pauley Perrette Calls Out 'Family Feud' Over 'Filthy and Sex Questions'Eve may have the last laugh on all of us, however.On Friday, the quick-service restaurant she referenced offered her $10,000 worth of its food.See the company’s tweet below. [email protected] ! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020*Also Read:* 'Celebrity Family Feud': Olympian Laurie Hernandez Carries Brother Through Fast Money Round (Video)Eve has been a good sport about her soon-to-be viral moment.“I had no idea that I was wrong until I turned back to my family,” she wrote on Twitter once her native Canada started to catch on, adding that she was “110%” certain of her answer.“I thought I won! I was ready to go home and celebrate …” Eve said.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here's Where the 3 Competitors StandHow Great Was the 'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time' Premiere in TV Ratings?'Jeopardy!': You Know James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, but Who Is Brad Rutter? 👓 View full article

