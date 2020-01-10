Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is leaving his longtime home at 20th Century Fox TV for NBCUniversal Content Studios, signing a pricey five-year exclusive overall deal.



The deal is in the nine-figure range and worth around $200 million, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. NBCU declined to comment on the value of the deal. MacFarlane’s deal with 20th Century Fox ended last summer. MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, led by Erica Huggins, will create content across entire NBCU portfolio, including the company’s forthcoming



MacFarlane’s agreement is the first since NBCUniversal’s three separate TV studios — Universal Television, Universal Content Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios — aligned under the new banner led by Bonnie Hammer. MacFarlane’s deal only covers TV, leaving him a free agent in the film space.



*Also Read:* How 'The Masked Dancer' Went From Being a Joke on 'Ellen' to a Real Show at Fox



MacFarlane will continue to his role with “Family Guy,” as well as “American Dad” and “The Orville,” which are all produced by 20^th Century Fox, now owned by Disney. “Family Guy” is renewed through next season, while “American Dad” is currently set to run through 2020 on TBS. “The Orville” moved to Hulu for its upcoming



“One of my oldest memories from Fox is of a young Seth MacFarlane hanging out in the halls of the studio. He entertained all of us with his incredible wit and hilarious observations. He is a brilliant artist and a great friend; and, there is no one we root for more than him,” said Dana Walden, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment. “As a fan, I look forward to whatever he creates next, and as his studio partner on ‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad’ and ‘The Orville,’ I feel lucky to be continuing an extraordinary partnership.”



