Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal
Friday, 10 January 2020 () “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is leaving his longtime home at 20th Century Fox TV for NBCUniversal Content Studios, signing a pricey five-year exclusive overall deal.
The deal is in the nine-figure range and worth around $200 million, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. NBCU declined to comment on the value of the deal. MacFarlane’s deal with 20th Century Fox ended last summer. MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, led by Erica Huggins, will create content across entire NBCU portfolio, including the company’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock, which launches in April.
MacFarlane’s agreement is the first since NBCUniversal’s three separate TV studios — Universal Television, Universal Content Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios — aligned under the new banner led by Bonnie Hammer. MacFarlane’s deal only covers TV, leaving him a free agent in the film space.
*Also Read:* How 'The Masked Dancer' Went From Being a Joke on 'Ellen' to a Real Show at Fox
MacFarlane will continue to his role with “Family Guy,” as well as “American Dad” and “The Orville,” which are all produced by 20^th Century Fox, now owned by Disney. “Family Guy” is renewed through next season, while “American Dad” is currently set to run through 2020 on TBS. “The Orville” moved to Hulu for its upcoming third season, which will run this year. MacFarlane’s development projects that were set up with 20th, including Hulu’s “Books of Blood” and new development at Fox, will remain with that studio.
“One of my oldest memories from Fox is of a young Seth MacFarlane hanging out in the halls of the studio. He entertained all of us with his incredible wit and hilarious observations. He is a brilliant artist and a great friend; and, there is no one we root for more than him,” said Dana Walden, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment. “As a fan, I look forward to whatever he creates next, and as his studio partner on ‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad’ and ‘The Orville,’ I feel lucky to be continuing an extraordinary partnership.”
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Fox's Michael Thorn Says Jussie Smollett 'Will Not Be Coming Back' for 'Empire' Series Finale
Fox Is 'Wide Open' to 'Firefly' Revival – 'If There's a Way to Reinvent It for Today'
Disney Plus is a new streaming service that will feature movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more. Features from Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox are offered on the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published
As Wall Street starts to sharpen its view of how U.S. stocks will perform in 2020, two key investment banks, Stifel and UBS, expect U.S. stocks to return about 5% for the next year or so. The S&P 500..