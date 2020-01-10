Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal

The Wrap Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is leaving his longtime home at 20th Century Fox TV for NBCUniversal Content Studios, signing a pricey five-year exclusive overall deal.

The deal is in the nine-figure range and worth around $200 million, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. NBCU declined to comment on the value of the deal. MacFarlane’s deal with 20th Century Fox ended last summer. MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, led by Erica Huggins, will create content across entire NBCU portfolio, including the company’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock, which launches in April.

MacFarlane’s agreement is the first since NBCUniversal’s three separate TV studios — Universal Television, Universal Content Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios — aligned under the new banner led by Bonnie Hammer. MacFarlane’s deal only covers TV, leaving him a free agent in the film space.

*Also Read:* How 'The Masked Dancer' Went From Being a Joke on 'Ellen' to a Real Show at Fox

MacFarlane will continue to his role with “Family Guy,” as well as “American Dad” and “The Orville,” which are all produced by 20^th Century Fox, now owned by Disney. “Family Guy” is renewed through next season, while “American Dad” is currently set to run through 2020 on TBS. “The Orville” moved to Hulu for its upcoming third season, which will run this year. MacFarlane’s development projects that were set up with 20th, including Hulu’s “Books of Blood” and new development at Fox, will remain with that studio.

“One of my oldest memories from Fox is of a young Seth MacFarlane hanging out in the halls of the studio. He entertained all of us with his incredible wit and hilarious observations. He is a brilliant artist and a great friend; and, there is no one we root for more than him,” said Dana Walden, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment. “As a fan, I look forward to whatever he creates next, and as his studio partner on ‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad’ and ‘The Orville,’ I feel lucky to be continuing an extraordinary partnership.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fox's Michael Thorn Says Jussie Smollett 'Will Not Be Coming Back' for 'Empire' Series Finale

Fox Is 'Wide Open' to 'Firefly' Revival – 'If There's a Way to Reinvent It for Today'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Get A Free Week Of Disney Plus [Video]How To Get A Free Week Of Disney Plus

Disney Plus is a new streaming service that will feature movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more. Features from Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox are offered on the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ [Video]Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ

As Wall Street starts to sharpen its view of how U.S. stocks will perform in 2020, two key investment banks, Stifel and UBS, expect U.S. stocks to return about 5% for the next year or so. The S&P 500..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seth MacFarlane Leaves Fox Deal for $200 Million NBCUniversal Deal

Seth MacFarlane has set a big new overall deal at NBCUniversal Content Studios. The 46-year-old actor and creator of Family Guy has joined the new unit of...
Just Jared

Disney is dropping ‘Fox,’ rebranding its acquired studio as 20th Century Studios

Disney is dropping ‘Fox,’ rebranding its acquired studio as 20th Century StudiosIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney’s landmark purchase of 20th Century Fox last year is complete, and now the company is looking to phase out...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dukeland99

Josh Isuzu Seth MacFarlane Moves To NBC From Fox https://t.co/j4XwqiGieh via @YouTube 1 day ago

JWSmilez

Dr. Man Whats Happenin’ Seth MacFarlane Moves To NBC From Fox https://t.co/Mt2NXY8anP via @YouTube 2 days ago

MChernecky

MSC Seth MacFarlane Moves To NBC From Fox https://t.co/mpTyxOFMws via @YouTube 3 days ago

rags751

Raghu Seetharaman Seth MacFarlane Moves To NBC From Fox https://t.co/yfbXG3pwcF via @YouTube 3 days ago

akcirrej42

Jerricka ‘The Orville’ Moves To Hulu From Fox For Season 3 In 2020 – Deadline https://t.co/cpMlyXjtsM 5 days ago

jaimee_zass

Jaimee Zass Sponge worthy :) Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal https://t.co/stDDBB9l6J 6 days ago

timupland

Tim Seth MacFarlane Moves to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal https://t.co/zD2yNTabwg 6 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year $200 Million Overall Deal https://t.co/Of5WQ9SxGd 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.