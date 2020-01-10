David Harbour Says Red Guardian in ‘Black Widow’ ‘Was the Captain America of His Day for Russia’ Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

David Harbour has opened up about his character Red Guardian in the upcoming film “Black Widow” from Marvel Studios in a new interview with TheWrap.



“He’s this guy who is closely linked to Natasha back in the day. I don’t think it’s been quite revealed exactly how, but I think you can see in the family dynamic that he was a bit of a fatherly figure to her. And a number of years go by and he’s past his prime. So he gets back into his superhero outfit, and it still fits, but it’s a little tighter than before. I think the great thing about the Red Guardian is he really is– he was the Captain America of his day for Russia. And he was the great hope of Russia, in a certain sense,” Harbour said.



In the Marvel Comics, Red Guardian first appeared in 1967’s “Avengers” #43, which was written by Roy Thomas and drawn by John Buscema. That particular storyline saw the Black Widow kidnapped by villain Colonel Ling. When The Avengers attempt a rescue, Red Guardian sees his opportunity to prove himself better than his American counterpart – Captain America.



*Also Read:* 5 Things to Expect From An 'Avengers'-Free Box Office in 2020



Harbour goes on to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Red Guardian will be flawed. “And he kind of, as you’ll see in the movie, he blew it in certain ways and he’s trying to start up again. I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superhero’s can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that? And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he’s not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths,” Harbour said.



Directed by Cate Shortland (“Berlin Syndrome”) and written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, “Black Widow” hits theaters May 1, 2020.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Female-Led 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Black Widow' Top Fandango Poll of 2020's Most Anticipated Movies



Even Scarlett Johansson Didn't Know the 'Black Widow' Trailer Was Dropping (Video)



'Black Widow': Natasha Romanoff Has Family Reunion and Kicks Ass in Marvel Prequel's First Trailer (Video) David Harbour has opened up about his character Red Guardian in the upcoming film “Black Widow” from Marvel Studios in a new interview with TheWrap.“He’s this guy who is closely linked to Natasha back in the day. I don’t think it’s been quite revealed exactly how, but I think you can see in the family dynamic that he was a bit of a fatherly figure to her. And a number of years go by and he’s past his prime. So he gets back into his superhero outfit, and it still fits, but it’s a little tighter than before. I think the great thing about the Red Guardian is he really is– he was the Captain America of his day for Russia. And he was the great hope of Russia, in a certain sense,” Harbour said.In the Marvel Comics, Red Guardian first appeared in 1967’s “Avengers” #43, which was written by Roy Thomas and drawn by John Buscema. That particular storyline saw the Black Widow kidnapped by villain Colonel Ling. When The Avengers attempt a rescue, Red Guardian sees his opportunity to prove himself better than his American counterpart – Captain America.*Also Read:* 5 Things to Expect From An 'Avengers'-Free Box Office in 2020Harbour goes on to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Red Guardian will be flawed. “And he kind of, as you’ll see in the movie, he blew it in certain ways and he’s trying to start up again. I really like that angle on a superhero. All the talk with superhero’s can be focused on their invincibility, so where do you find the cracks in that? And Red Guardian has tons of cracks all over him. And he’s not the heroic, noble man that you want him to be. He both comically and tragically has a lot of flaws. And I love that about it. And also, he has a lot of strengths,” Harbour said.Directed by Cate Shortland (“Berlin Syndrome”) and written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, “Black Widow” hits theaters May 1, 2020.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Female-Led 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Black Widow' Top Fandango Poll of 2020's Most Anticipated MoviesEven Scarlett Johansson Didn't Know the 'Black Widow' Trailer Was Dropping (Video)'Black Widow': Natasha Romanoff Has Family Reunion and Kicks Ass in Marvel Prequel's First Trailer (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy Check out the official "Legacy" featurette for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release Date:.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:39Published 13 hours ago Florence Pugh loved working with Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' Florence Pugh loved working alongside the "magical" Scarlett Johnasson in 'Black Widow'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:05Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Black Widow' Special Look: Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson reunites with family, fights masked enemy Taskmaster A special look of Scarlett Johansson's upcoming film 'Black Widow' is out. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray...

DNA 17 hours ago Also reported by • Bollywood Life



Tweets about this RNZY RT @MCU_Direct: Captain America's influence in the MCU itself will be explored in #BlackWidow, according to actor @DavidKHarbour... https:/… 16 minutes ago Heather Larke RT @ComicBook_Movie: BLACK WIDOW Star David Harbour Says Red Guardian Is "Not The Heroic, Noble Man You Want Him To Be" #BlackWidow https:/… 2 hours ago