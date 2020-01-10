Does ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Have a Post-Credits Scene? Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After five straight years of new “Star Wars” movies, the run has come to and end with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Not that the franchise is dead, of course — but it’s gonna be a few years before we get another film. But hey, at least this trilogy-ending flick has given us plenty to talk about as we get going in this new decade.



So far “The Rise of Skywalker” has earned the worst Rotten Tomatoes percentage, at 53 percent as of this writing, of the franchise, tying the score that “The Phantom Menace” earned back in 1999. Even “Attack of the Clones” managed to get a 65-percent positive rating. Not that a Tomatometer score is necessarily a good gauge of how a film will be remembered, but it certainly works as a gauge for the how the discourse is going right now — which is to say that there’s been a lot of arguing about this one.



With the “Star Wars” films going on break for the next three years after “The Rise of Skywalker,” and given that “The Mandalorian” hasn’t really driven much in the way of fun “Star Wars” discourse outside of all those Baby Yoda memes, maybe it’s a good thing that we got a film that’s causing so much consternation. We don’t get enough chances as it is to fight with everyone we know about something that actually doesn’t really matter. So we have to make it count when the opportunity arises.



*Also Read:* 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Actually Makes 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Force Awakens' Worse



Given the impending hiatus for the films, it’s valid to wonder if “The Rise of Skywalker” might want to get into the post-credits scene game. Not all post-credits scenes are teases for future movies — there are plenty that simply serve as an extended epilogue. So is now the time when “Star Wars” joins this popular trend, by throwing in a bonus mid- or post-credits scene?



Unfortunately for fans hoping for any extra content during or after the credits, *“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has no post-credits or mid-credits scenes.* Once the credits begin, the movie has no more content for you beyond just the credits themselves. We’ve still never had a post-credits scene on any “Star Wars” movie.



Given how many people put in a lot of work to bring the film to life, it’s not the worst idea in the world to stick around in appreciation for their effort. But if you gotta go, you gotta go — and you can rest assured you aren’t missing something crucial if you head out when the credits start.



'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' – How Is Emperor Palpatine Still Alive?

