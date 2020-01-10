Justin Chambers Is Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After Playing Dr Alex Karev for 15 Years

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Justin Chambers is leaving long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” after 15 years of playing Dr. Alex Karev.



“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”



“Grey’s Anatomy” is now in its 16th season on ABC. It has been running since 2005, and making it the longest running medical drama on television.



ABC also confirmed Chambers’ exit.



“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” Chambers continued.



The final episode date for Chambers’ character has not yet been announced. He did not appear in the show’s fall finale in November. The series follows doctors at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital, who started out their careers as interns at the hospital.



Chambers other credits include “The Wedding Planner,” “Broken City” and “The Zodiac.”



