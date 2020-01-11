Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)

The Wrap Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney according to a report in The Times UK.

Markle would do the voiceover in exchange for a contribution to a wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization that helps to track and protect animals from poaching. The news comes on the heels of the stunning announcement that Markle and her husband Prince Harry plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family. In an Instagram post, the couple wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

From there, Harry and Meghan revealed they’ll be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The move “will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

*Also Read:* Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pursue Hollywood Deals After 'Step Back' From Royal Duties?

Markle previously served as a global ambassador for World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity. When the pair announced their engagement, they asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts, selecting seven organizations that reflect “their shared values.” Those organizations included CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames Surfer’s Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

Disney did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North America

Trevor Noah Is Enjoying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Breakup Text' to the Royal Family (Video)

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? 00:36

 According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. On Saturday, the London-based Times reported that Prince Harry's wife agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that protects elephants. On...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report [Video]Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the London-based Times..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney [Video]Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle inks voiceover deal with Disney

The former actor quit the profession when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017
Hindu

Meghan Markle signs deal with Disney

Meghan Markle signs deal with DisneyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are used to promoting charitable causes: but this time, they're doing it on their terms.Just days after dropping a bombshell on...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

TSBFrog

TheSlowBoilingFrog RT @boblister_poole: Meghan Markle signs a voiceover deal with Disney She Wants “A”List Status, Sod Off Royalty, She Just Wants Fame! Why… 2 minutes ago

Davis44Carol

[email protected] RT @StevieBrexit: A supposed Royal signs for Disney Meghan Markle really is the lowest of the low Our nation has not only been hoodwinked… 2 minutes ago

Doctor_Disney

Doctor Disney Meghan Markle Signs Deal With Disney To Do Voiceover Work For Charity - Doctor Disney - https://t.co/tLNayYlxyW 2 minutes ago

sidljon

Susan Jones RT @DVATW: A Disney voice over? Sounds about right. Perhaps she will go and live the Disney Castle. A fake castle for a fake princess. htt… 3 minutes ago

naomydiyanara

Harley Queen RT @ComicBookNOW: MEGHAN MARKLE Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With DISNEY https://t.co/VhbzdHBLAK https://t.co/4LVCKToUfX 3 minutes ago

MeJacqs

MeJacqs RT @NCurrie8: It's all about money with Meghan. She never wanted to be a Royal, just a jet setting celebrity. And she has dragged Harry awa… 3 minutes ago

JohnnyB21791960

Johnny B Goode RT @Boerboelguard: First Hollywood job for this failed actress, so Harry did come in handy then. Mission achieved. Meghan Markle signs a… 4 minutes ago

ItsaLearning

Gia Monroe Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report) https://t.co/7DE9LnJQ7m via @Yahoo 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.