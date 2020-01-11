Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney (Report)

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney according to a report in The Times UK.



Markle would do the voiceover in exchange for a contribution to a wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization that helps to track and protect animals from poaching. The news comes on the heels of the stunning announcement that Markle and her husband Prince Harry plan to “



From there, Harry and Meghan revealed they’ll be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The move “will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”



*Also Read:* Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pursue Hollywood Deals After 'Step Back' From Royal Duties?



Markle previously served as a global ambassador for World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity. When the pair announced their engagement, they asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts, selecting seven organizations that reflect “their shared values.” Those organizations included CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames Surfer’s Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.



Disney did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North America



Trevor Noah Is Enjoying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Breakup Text' to the Royal Family (Video)



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney according to a report in The Times UK.Markle would do the voiceover in exchange for a contribution to a wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization that helps to track and protect animals from poaching. The news comes on the heels of the stunning announcement that Markle and her husband Prince Harry plan to “ step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family . In an Instagram post, the couple wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”From there, Harry and Meghan revealed they’ll be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The move “will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”*Also Read:* Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pursue Hollywood Deals After 'Step Back' From Royal Duties?Markle previously served as a global ambassador for World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity. When the pair announced their engagement, they asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts, selecting seven organizations that reflect “their shared values.” Those organizations included CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames Surfer’s Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.Disney did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North AmericaTrevor Noah Is Enjoying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Breakup Text' to the Royal Family (Video)Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit 👓 View full article

