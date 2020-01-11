NBC Boss Expects Results of Gabrielle Union-‘AGT’ Investigation by End of January Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

The results of NBC’s investigation into “America’s Got Talent,” prompted by the criticisms of ousted judge Gabrielle Union, should be available “by the end of January,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy told reporters during his executive session at the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday.



“We proudly embrace making shows better,” Telegdy told TheWrap, when asked about the current status of the investigation. “What we also proudly embrace at NBC Entertainment is the notion that we could always be a better workplace. So, what we are is in the middle of an investigation — and that’s really serious, I can’t deny that, I’ve never had one before. And that’s being handled by lawyers. And I’ve been in this business, I’m telling you… I’ve yet to be in a deposition here in the United States, that’s an open season for something to happen.”



“And that’s because when lawyers send me letters, I really pay attention…,” he continued. “That’s when I put the breaks on and say I can’t say anything else while we do this very serious investigation. We’re very confident if we learn something… we’ll put new practices in place, if necessary, and we certainly take anyone’s critique of what it means to come to work here, incredibly seriously.”



*Also Read:* Sofia Vergara Meets With NBC to Discuss 'America's Got Talent' Judge Position



When TheWrap asked Telegdy about where NBC is currently at in terms of filling the open “AGT” judges’ seats, which were occupied by Union and Julianne Hough, who was ousted from the show at the same time Union was, and if Sofia Vergara — who recently met with “AGT” producer Fremantle and NBC to discuss the position — is being considered for one of them, he did not give a definitive answer.



News first broke on Nov. 22 that Union and Hough would not return for the show’s 15th season next year. It was later reported that Union’s contract was not renewed, with multiple reports describing behind-the-scenes clashes between Union and the show’s producers over what was described as a “toxic” workplace culture.



Many rushed to Union’s defense after reports about her complaints began to surface, including former “AGT” judges Howard Stern and Sharon Osbourne. Both spoke out against the “boys’ club” environment on the show, which they said was facilitated by executive producer-turned-judge Simon Cowell. And Time’s Up President and CEO Tina Tchen publicly called on NBCUniversal to “change its culture so discrimination, harassment, and retaliation are no longer tolerated at the company.”



*Also Read:* NBC Orders 'Young Rock' Comedy Series Starring Dwayne Johnson From Nahnatchka Khan



On Dec. 1, NBC and “America’s Got Talent” producers Fremantle and Syco said in a statement that they planned to meet with Union to hear her “concerns” about the “workplace culture” on the show following her dismissal and subsequent criticism of the environment she left behind.



On Dec. 4, Union tweeted about the sitdown, which she described as a “productive” five-hour meeting about her “desire and hope for real change.”



“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” the former “America’s Got Talent” judge wrote. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”



“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” NBC said in its own statement about the meeting. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”



*Also Read:* 'New Amsterdam' Renewed for 3 More Seasons by NBC



Hough — who was also fired after this season — issued her own statement following her ousting: “I had a wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.”



Later, in an interview with People, Hough added, “I just believe and value, at the highest regard, that everybody has a voice and should be heard, first and foremost. And then I believe that the paradigm of the workplace and how you do business and work with people now, it’s shifting, and I think that the people that really want to see change happen are going to authentically and positively and integrally do that. And so that’s all I really have to say about that.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Julianne Hough Commends Gabrielle Union for 'Speaking Her Truth' on 'AGT' Culture (Video)



Gabrielle Union Describes 'Productive' 5-Hour Meeting With NBC: 'I Led With Transparency'



Gabrielle Union to Meet With NBC in Person to Discuss 'AGT' Exit The results of NBC’s investigation into “America’s Got Talent,” prompted by the criticisms of ousted judge Gabrielle Union, should be available “by the end of January,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy told reporters during his executive session at the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday.“We proudly embrace making shows better,” Telegdy told TheWrap, when asked about the current status of the investigation. “What we also proudly embrace at NBC Entertainment is the notion that we could always be a better workplace. So, what we are is in the middle of an investigation — and that’s really serious, I can’t deny that, I’ve never had one before. And that’s being handled by lawyers. And I’ve been in this business, I’m telling you… I’ve yet to be in a deposition here in the United States, that’s an open season for something to happen.”“And that’s because when lawyers send me letters, I really pay attention…,” he continued. “That’s when I put the breaks on and say I can’t say anything else while we do this very serious investigation. We’re very confident if we learn something… we’ll put new practices in place, if necessary, and we certainly take anyone’s critique of what it means to come to work here, incredibly seriously.”*Also Read:* Sofia Vergara Meets With NBC to Discuss 'America's Got Talent' Judge PositionWhen TheWrap asked Telegdy about where NBC is currently at in terms of filling the open “AGT” judges’ seats, which were occupied by Union and Julianne Hough, who was ousted from the show at the same time Union was, and if Sofia Vergara — who recently met with “AGT” producer Fremantle and NBC to discuss the position — is being considered for one of them, he did not give a definitive answer.News first broke on Nov. 22 that Union and Hough would not return for the show’s 15th season next year. It was later reported that Union’s contract was not renewed, with multiple reports describing behind-the-scenes clashes between Union and the show’s producers over what was described as a “toxic” workplace culture.Many rushed to Union’s defense after reports about her complaints began to surface, including former “AGT” judges Howard Stern and Sharon Osbourne. Both spoke out against the “boys’ club” environment on the show, which they said was facilitated by executive producer-turned-judge Simon Cowell. And Time’s Up President and CEO Tina Tchen publicly called on NBCUniversal to “change its culture so discrimination, harassment, and retaliation are no longer tolerated at the company.”*Also Read:* NBC Orders 'Young Rock' Comedy Series Starring Dwayne Johnson From Nahnatchka KhanOn Dec. 1, NBC and “America’s Got Talent” producers Fremantle and Syco said in a statement that they planned to meet with Union to hear her “concerns” about the “workplace culture” on the show following her dismissal and subsequent criticism of the environment she left behind.On Dec. 4, Union tweeted about the sitdown, which she described as a “productive” five-hour meeting about her “desire and hope for real change.”“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” the former “America’s Got Talent” judge wrote. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” NBC said in its own statement about the meeting. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”*Also Read:* 'New Amsterdam' Renewed for 3 More Seasons by NBCHough — who was also fired after this season — issued her own statement following her ousting: “I had a wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.”Later, in an interview with People, Hough added, “I just believe and value, at the highest regard, that everybody has a voice and should be heard, first and foremost. And then I believe that the paradigm of the workplace and how you do business and work with people now, it’s shifting, and I think that the people that really want to see change happen are going to authentically and positively and integrally do that. And so that’s all I really have to say about that.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Julianne Hough Commends Gabrielle Union for 'Speaking Her Truth' on 'AGT' Culture (Video)Gabrielle Union Describes 'Productive' 5-Hour Meeting With NBC: 'I Led With Transparency'Gabrielle Union to Meet With NBC in Person to Discuss 'AGT' Exit 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'America's Got Talent' Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'America's Got Talent'. Acording to TMZ, Vergara met with NBC president Paul Telegdy and 'AGT' production company Fremantle on Dec... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:49Published 3 weeks ago Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of America’s Got Talent following the controversial departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources NBC chief promises change 'if necessary' at 'AGT' after Gabrielle Union complaints, exit NBC Entertainment chief Paul Telegdy said he can't discuss an investigation into complaints about the culture at 'AGT.' He promised change, if needed.

USATODAY.com 23 hours ago



NBC: Change will come to ‘America’s Got Talent’ if needed PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An investigation of Gabrielle Union’s complaints of racism and other troubling behavior on the set of “America’s Got Talent” is...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Gina Lawriw TCA 2020: "If we learn something... we'll put new practices in place," Paul Telegdy tells TheWrap https://t.co/uy9qwZ3kEt via @TheWrap 17 hours ago ω๏๏∂y #NBC Boss Expects Results of #GabrielleUnion-‘AGT’ Investigation by End of January https://t.co/hZgjC6FYpz https://t.co/n2RqVqYmTm 22 hours ago TheWrap .@NBC Boss Expects Results of Gabrielle Union-‘AGT’ Investigation by End of January #TCA20 #AGT CC: @itsgabrielleu https://t.co/PUcnUBqDnh 23 hours ago