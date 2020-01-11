Sophia Bush, Pamela Adlon Join ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon will be joining the cast of “This is Us” for its currently airing fourth season, creator Dan Fogelman told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour Saturday.



“Sophia Bush is coming and playing a big secret part in our first episode back,” he said. “It’s also been reported a little bit that John Legend has a part in the episode that’s still not disclosed. And we also have a really cool guest star coming a little bit later in the season involved in Sterling’s very intense storyline, that I can’t speak out: Pam Adlon.”



Fogelman wouldn’t reveal any details about Adlon’s character, “because it’s a spoiler” for Randall’s [Sterling K. Brown] story throughout the rest of the season. But he did say, “Sterling has an unbelievable arc in the back half of the season and she plays a very important — like, limited, but important role in his story.”



*Also Read:* 56 Biggest 'This Is Us' Tearjerker Moments - So Far (Photos)



The creator/co-showrunner also said that actor Blake Stadnik — who plays the adult version of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) blind son, Jack — will appear again this season and “has a big, big part” in the season finale.



