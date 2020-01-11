‘Chucky’ TV Series Ordered at Syfy From Original Creators

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Syfy has handed out a straight-to-series order for a “Chucky” TV series, based on the possessed doll from the “Child’s Play” film franchise, with the original creators on board.



Don Mancini, who wrote all seven films (and directed three), will serve as showrunner and direct the first episode. David Kirschner, who produced all of the films alongside Mancini, will executive produce alongside Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton, under Antosca’s Eat the Cat production company. UCP is set as the studio.



Here is the logline for the series from Syfy:



In the new ‘Chucky’ television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.







“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, USA & Syfy. “We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new Syfy series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”



Chucky, who is a children’s doll that becomes possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray, first appeared in the 1988 film “Child’s Play,” which was directed by Tom Holland. The franchise spawned six sequels, the most recent being “Cult of Chucky” in 2017.



A remake of the original 1988 film is was released last year, via MGM and Orion, directed by Lars Klevberg and produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg. It starred Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry. It grossed $29.2 million domestically and $44.9 million globally.



