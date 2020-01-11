‘Morbius': First Look at Jared Leto as Pseudo Vampire Sparks ‘I’m So Hyped!’ Reactions (Photo) Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A leaked image of Jared Leto as Pseudo Vampire “Morbius,” the Marvel comic book villain turned antihero surfaced online Saturday.



“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” producer Avi Arad said to Deadline. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”



Check out the photo below.



The fan reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive thus far. Check out some reactions.



*Also Read:* Tyrese Gibson in Talks to Join Jared Leto in Sony Marvel Movie 'Morbius'







Ok sony you have my attention now #Morbius pic.twitter.com/LmhvYu4g35



— Josh ????????????#Avengers (@TvJoshuan) January 11, 2020











Now That's What I Call A True Masterpiece #Morbius pic.twitter.com/TAeMRS9eYK



— Ty The Hedgehog Ribs Is Hyped For The #SonicMovie (@TyRibs719) January 11, 2020











OMG!! Morbius looks INCREDIBLE! #Morbius #JaredLeto @MorbiusMovie pic.twitter.com/xv49mdrnC7



— Harry Jordan (@Harry_Jordan21) January 11, 2020











To be honest I wasn't hyped for Morbius.



But after seeing this. I'M SO HYPED THATS IT CHIEF. pic.twitter.com/VrcABqPRl3



— Ceyhun (@ceyspidey) January 11, 2020











@SonyPictures nailed it, can't wait for the trailer!#Morbius pic.twitter.com/3ZYFEDuYTc



— Andrew Thy Is ????‍‍???? (@AndyThyIs) January 11, 2020







*Also Read:* Jared Harris Joins Cast of Sony Marvel Film 'Morbius'



“Morbius” is one of several projects being developed by Sony based on characters from the “Spider-Man” comics. The franchise paid dividends for the studio in 2018 with “Venom,” which grossed $855 million worldwide, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which grossed $327 million and earned a Best Animated Feature Oscar last year. Both films have sequels in the works.



Daniel Espinosa directed “Morbius” from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster produced the film with Palak Patel overseeing for the studio.



The Morbius character was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane and first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” issue no. 101 in 1971. In the comics, Michael Morbius is a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who is transformed into a vampire while attempting to cure a rare blood disease with a highly experimental approach involving electroshock therapy… and vampire bats.



As a “pseudo-vampire,” Morbius does not possess all the powers of an actual vampire, and isn’t subject to all the traditional limitations and weaknesses thereof, according to Marvel lore.



He must digest blood to survive and has a strong aversion to light, like most vampires. But he also has the ability to fly, has superhuman strength, speed and healing abilities. His bite tends to be lethal, but his victims do not necessarily become vampires themselves.



Morbius almost made it to the big screen before. In 2000, when Avi Arad was president and CEO of Marvel Studios, the company entered into an agreement with Artisan Entertainment to turn at least 15 Marvel superhero franchises into live-action films, television series, direct-to-video films or internet projects. Morbius would have been among the franchises.



“Morbius” starring Jared Leto, Tyrese Gibson and J.K. Simmons is set to open in theaters on July 31.



