Professor Fired After Joking That Iran Should Pick U.S. Sites to Bomb

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Asheen Phansey said he regretted his “bad attempt at humor” and had hoped the college would have defended his right to free speech.
News video: Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack 01:07

 A Massachusetts college dismissed a professor who suggested in a Facebook post that Iran should make a list of American cultural sites to attack. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash [Video]Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash

Matt Frei presses pro-Iran professor about Ukrainian plane crash

Iran Attack Latest p2 [Video]Iran Attack Latest p2

What's to come after the Missile attack from Iran? Could this lead to all out war between the US and Iran? Thomas Schwartz, Vanderbilt History and Political Science professor gives his analysis of the..

College professor fired for suggesting Iran bomb the Mall of America

College professor fired for suggesting Iran bomb the Mall of AmericaThe post reportedly said, “In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb. Um…...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependentUSATODAY.com

