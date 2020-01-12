Global  

Purple haze: Marijuana farm causes purple glow over Snowflake after snow storm

azcentral.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The hue is caused by UV lights from nearby marijuana farm Copperstate Farms, and it was visible for miles Friday.
 
News video: Lights From Marijuana Farm Create ‘Purple Haze’ In The Sky

 Lights from a medical marijuana farm filled the sky over Snowflake, Arizona, with a bright purple glow on a recent foggy morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Night sky above Arizona town glowed purple due to nearby marijuana farm: report

A Facebook post reveals an usual aura over the landscape of Snowflake, Ariz. containing shades of pink-  and purple-colored clouds in the sky against a backdrop...
FOXNews.com

Lights From Marijuana Farm Create ‘Purple Haze’ In The Sky

Lights from a medical marijuana farm filled the sky over Snowflake, Arizona, with a bright purple glow on a recent foggy morning.
cbs4.com


ramiruzsalma

sam. RT @ABC7: Jimi Hendrix would definitely be proud. 😬 https://t.co/4LYmmVsdJi 15 seconds ago

Thetruthdenied

Roxy Lopez Medical marijuana farm lights create purple haze over Arizona town of Snowflake. https://t.co/zcUiF3VcKw 1 minute ago

newshidden

Newshiddenfromyou RT @drudgefeed: 'Purple Haze' Filling Arizona Skies Coming From UV Lights At Pot Farm... https://t.co/hJipKyhXbl 2 minutes ago

ballipari

Ballipari RT @abc13houston: Incredible photos show purple haze form in sky over medical marijuana farm https://t.co/2JFPtGHuXv https://t.co/8AsW8MBknr 3 minutes ago

JoshuaNY_

Nevada 🇺🇲 RT @ABC7NY: Incredible photos show purple haze form in sky over medical marijuana farm https://t.co/Y6IpzBc63m https://t.co/2sJatmiK2F 4 minutes ago

3THUMBELINAS

Kel RT @7News: Light from marijuana farm fills sky with strange purple haze https://t.co/5CEtAAl3pj 4 minutes ago

AutumnInIowa

🏳️‍🌈 Autumn Party of Six 🏳️‍🌈 ♎ Oh to be in Snowflake, Arizona https://t.co/yjH3oSZMYN 5 minutes ago

abc13houston

ABC13 Houston Incredible photos show purple haze form in sky over medical marijuana farm https://t.co/2JFPtGHuXv https://t.co/8AsW8MBknr 5 minutes ago

