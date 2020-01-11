Titans vs. Ravens live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL divisional round playoff game

Daily Power Picks RT @reviewjournal: UPSET ALERT! The @Titans are taking it to the @Ravens, leading 28-6 early in the 4th. The @Ravens are favored by 9½ poin… 6 minutes ago

Rebecca Knier RT @DarrenMHaynes: 🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨 Since 2005, Titans and Ravens have played 8 times (including playoffs). The Winners: TEN, BAL, TEN, BAL,… 8 minutes ago

Las Vegas RJ UPSET ALERT! The @Titans are taking it to the @Ravens, leading 28-6 early in the 4th. The @Ravens are favored by 9½… https://t.co/63y6LmBFNH 11 minutes ago

Darren M. Haynes 🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨 Since 2005, Titans and Ravens have played 8 times (including playoffs). The Winners: TEN, BAL, TEN,… https://t.co/Q2cRvJxsHx 12 minutes ago

WUSA9 #Lamar Jackson interception gives the #Titans good field position as it leads the #Ravens 28-6.… https://t.co/OpaIoKJ40e 15 minutes ago

Bill Bradley From our @JimBarnesLV — LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens #NFLDivisionalRound… https://t.co/B47EIGEt0I 21 minutes ago

Trixy Wh RT @DarrenMHaynes: #Titans RB Derrick Henry is the 1st running back with a passing TD in a playoff game since Allen… https://t.co/QnlKdJ12AX 22 minutes ago