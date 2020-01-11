Global  

Vikings vs. 49ers live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL divisional round playoff game

Denver Post Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the NFL playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2020.
News video: Playoff Fever Sweeps Across South Bay on Eve of Vikings-49ers Playoff

Playoff Fever Sweeps Across South Bay on Eve of Vikings-49ers Playoff 05:22

 49ers fans are getting their game faces on and a lucky few won tickets to the playoff game Saturday. Len Ramirez explains. (1-10-20)

What To Watch For In This Weekend's NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Lindsay Jones, who covers the NFL for The Athletic, to break down this week's matchups as the playoffs continue.
NPR

Texans at Chiefs odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info for divisional round playoff game

The Texans already won once in Arrowhead, but can they do it again with a spot in the AFC title game on the line?
CBS Sports

richjmadrid

rich Hey cool that you lifted my video from the @footballzebras live blog with no credit! Same exact start point! See fo… https://t.co/GVlsweEdBu 4 hours ago

JSanchezSI

Jose Sanchez III This game might be over. #Vikings offense is not built for a two score comeback. Sound off on our live blog below f… https://t.co/yft6RbONxW 5 hours ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune RT @StribSports: #Vikings trail #49ers 17-10 after third-quarter field goal by San Francisco. Game updates, live blog and more are all here… 5 hours ago

StribSports

Star Tribune Sports #Vikings trail #49ers 17-10 after third-quarter field goal by San Francisco. Game updates, live blog and more are a… https://t.co/uQLXeFalYQ 5 hours ago

JimBarnesLV

Jim Barnes 49ers mostly -3 -120 on 2H line, total 21.5, putting just about it line with pregame line. I’m keeping track of all… https://t.co/Fr8jyU6oTO 5 hours ago

LasVegasReport

Las Vegas Report LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers - Las Vegas Review-Journal https://t.co/4YlZeZm4ei 5 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines 49ers Vs. Vikings Live Score: They Are Tied 7-7 After Early Touchdowns https://t.co/XNsR0Tazl4 https://t.co/PGVyouMguG 6 hours ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat 49ers vs. Vikings playoff live blog https://t.co/WmPgCGPXRU https://t.co/mn5nnuY2b0 6 hours ago

