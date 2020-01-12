Global  

Perron Scores 20th Goal In Blues’ Win Over Rangers

CBS 2 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven on the road.
Artemi Panarin buries Sharks with first hat trick with Rangers [Video]Artemi Panarin buries Sharks with first hat trick with Rangers

Artemi Panarin scores once in the 2nd and adds two more in the 3rd, leading the Rangers to a 6-3 win with his first hat trick as a member of the club

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:38Published

Werenski's PPG gives the Blue Jackets the overtime victory [Video]Werenski's PPG gives the Blue Jackets the overtime victory

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scores a power-play goal on a one-timer from the circle, giving CBJ an overtime win over the St. Louis Blues

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:43Published


Perron scores 20th goal in Blues 5-2 win over Rangers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron celebrated his selection to the NHL All-Star Game by scoring in his fourth straight contest, helping the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2...
Seattle Times

Blues use flurry of offense to push past Rangers 5-2

Blues use flurry of offense to push past Rangers 5-2David Perron celebrated his selection to the NHL All-Star Game by scoring in his fourth straight game, helping the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Rangers.
FOX Sports

overbey13

Steve Overbey Perron scores 20th goal in Blues 5-2 win over Rangers https://t.co/8edK453i7X via @MDN 18 minutes ago

ksdknews

KSDK News The Rangers had a two-game winning streak snapped. https://t.co/itQJy3VTij 24 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Perron scores 20th goal in Blues win over Rangers. MORE: https://t.co/Bta1lnQZx1 https://t.co/okEYZZSIdv 33 minutes ago

ReneeAHughes

Renee Hughes RT @FOX2now: Perron scores 20th goal in Blues 5-2 win over Rangers https://t.co/fUJEIdTCXp https://t.co/ioG9cMJlzH 48 minutes ago

FOX2now

FOX2now Perron scores 20th goal in Blues 5-2 win over Rangers https://t.co/fUJEIdTCXp https://t.co/ioG9cMJlzH 49 minutes ago

CoyoteDucks54

Chris RT @walsha: St. Louis forward David Perron scores his 20th goal of the season (5th time in his career) and league leading 8th game-winning… 56 minutes ago

AnnetteHernan88

AnnetteHernandez "Perron Scores 20th Goal in Blues 5-2 Win Over Rangers" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/fboC3kqRsx 1 hour ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Perron scores 20th goal in Blues 5-2 win over Rangers https://t.co/M49J0k1WCh 1 hour ago

