Aftershocks In Puerto Rico

NPR Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks humanitarian volunteer Xiomara Caro about conditions in Puerto Rico after earthquakes have shaken the island.
News video: Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week

Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week 00:32

 Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday. According to Reuters, the island's largest power plant, Costa Sur, might remain off line for a year or...

Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shock [Video]Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning.

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock [Video]Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake..

Puerto Rico earthquake aftershocks again rattle coastline as residents deal with disaster after disaster

GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has not stopped shaking since a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday forced thousands of families to sleep outside,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsCBS News

