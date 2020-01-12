Global  

Rapper Trick Daddy Bonds Out After Arrest On DUI & Cocaine Possession Charges

cbs4.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Rapper Trick Daddy is now out of jail after being arrested on DUI and possession of cocaine charges.
News video: Rapper Trick Daddy Out On $6K Bond

Rapper Trick Daddy Out On $6K Bond 00:37

 He is facing cocaine and DUI charges.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the...
Seattle Times

Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine Possession & DUI

Trick love to party.
HipHopDX

