Rapper Trick Daddy Bonds Out After Arrest On DUI & Cocaine Possession Charges

Rapper Trick Daddy is now out of jail after being arrested on DUI and possession of cocaine charges.



Recent related news from verified sources Rapper Trick Daddy arrested in Miami on DUI, drug charges MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Trick Daddy is facing charges of cocaine possession and driving under the influence after an officer found him apparently asleep behind the...

Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine Possession & DUI Trick love to party.

