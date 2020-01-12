Global  

Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
In a sign that their good will may be evaporating, Ms. Warren said she was “disappointed” the Sanders campaign had used a volunteer call script suggesting she appealed mainly to highly educated voters.
News video: Warren Down, Buttigieg Up In NH Poll Showing 4-Way Race Among Democrats

Warren Down, Buttigieg Up In NH Poll Showing 4-Way Race Among Democrats 00:19

 WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports.

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her [Video]Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her [Video]Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To 'Trash' Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and..

Elizabeth Warren Fires Back at Sanders: ‘Disappointed’ to Hear Him ‘Sending His Volunteers Out to Trash Me’

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* struck back at *Bernie Sanders* as she reacted to him saying she's incapable of growing the Democratic field for the 2020 election.
Mediaite

Elizabeth Warren 'disappointed' by Bernie Sanders volunteers' attacks; Sanders says the dispute is a 'media blow-up'

"We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016 and we can't have a repeat of that," Warren said.
USATODAY.com

jasonhaw_

Jason Haw GLOVES. ARE. OFF. And for the record I love Bernie, but I hate that rabid minority of his supporters that partly ru… https://t.co/2XkGLMUqdN 8 seconds ago

Anthr0p0m0rph

J⬛️⬛️ ⚖️ RT @askboomer1949: No Surprise He learned nothing from 2016; his campaign learned nothing. Campaigns like Republicans #VeteransAgainstVoti… 2 minutes ago

nancypeggy

nancypeggy RT @lizcgoodwin: Julian Castro, intro-ing Warren in Iowa, says a quarter of Dems would be unhappy if Biden is elected, and a quarter say th… 4 minutes ago

charley_tigger

A Birdie told me...vote Bernie🌹 @trying2help @DamonDaltonMcC1 @alivitali @ewarren He did not. The script is a smear and a lie. I just took voluntee… https://t.co/GmUprmWZJs 6 minutes ago

R982507291

r RT @stacieco13: Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are the only major Presidential candidates to be silent and to fail to voice support fo… 10 minutes ago

randy32191

Randy(BERNIE 2020) 🌹 RT @axcomrade: Elizabeth Warren says Bernie’s “sending his volunteers out to trash [her]” because of a script that says “I like Elizabeth W… 15 minutes ago

MeruoTax

MeruoTax RT @JasonMillerinDC: Sad! “Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Sent Volunteers ‘Out to Trash Me’” https://t.co/XIIYOaz0XW 17 minutes ago

han_del_

Henry RT @GlobePolitical: Elizabeth Warren says she’s ‘disappointed’ in Bernie Sanders after she heard his volunteers were told to ‘trash’ her ht… 18 minutes ago

