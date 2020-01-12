Global  

Queen Elizabeth II prepares for royal family summit over Prince Harry, Meghan

Newsday Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
LONDON -- Ensconced with aides at her royal retreat, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II prepared Sunday for a crisis family meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their dramatic decision to walk away from royal roles.
News video: Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family

Meghan and Harry Statues At Madame Tussauds Moved Away From Royal Family 00:38

 The statues of Prince Harry and Meghan at Madam Tussauds London were moved away from those of the royal family following their announcement that they will be “stepping back” from regular royal duties.

