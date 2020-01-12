Global  

Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans in NFL playoffs

Denver Post Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game.
News video: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu talks Texans, 'Honey Badger' nickname 01:33

 Tyrann Mathieu was the biggest free agent signing of the Chiefs' offseason rebuild on defense. He also sat down with 41 Action News Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis for an exclusive interview ahead of the AFC Divisional Round versus the Houston Texans.

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend [Video]Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend

The Chiefs are watching the weather along with the rest of the Kansas City area as a winter storm moves through, formulating a game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:27Published


Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs

Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffsThe Kansas City Chiefs overcome a 24-0 hole early in the second quarter to beat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday and return to the AFC championship game
FOX Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game. How they returned to the brink of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50...
Seattle Times


kcreynoldsfive

Tracy Reynolds RT @KCTV5: Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs https://t.co/GPqT7tsdGj 7 minutes ago

woke_legends

Woke_Legend #Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs https://t.co/VTVbnC5nVU 13 minutes ago

shooshooshell

slk Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/VwFiU14mzd 18 minutes ago

lchristinep

Divine Synchronicity Wow. Never say Never. Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs https://t.co/SDwwgg4Rrf via @MailOnline 21 minutes ago

flangy

salad bar ham cubes Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole 26 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs https://t.co/yCYeU0U2vG https://t.co/aTnWp79yiu 28 minutes ago

Sacramento_NC

Sacramento NewsChan Sacramento News Kansas City Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Houston Texans 51-31 in playoffs… https://t.co/9nQj02jLEY 33 minutes ago

NVR_Sports

Napa Register Sports KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game. https://t.co/yXUIJTjEUa 34 minutes ago

