Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

Denver Post Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday.
News video: New England Patriots Receiver, Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills

New England Patriots Receiver, Julian Edelman Arrested In Beverly Hills 01:58

 Star NFL receiver, Julian Edelman is in trouble with the law after a wild incident in Beverly Hills. The New England Patriots player has been arrested on vandalism charges.

