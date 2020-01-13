Global  

Serena Williams wins first title in three years

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The title also marks the 38-year-old's first since giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, who joined her mother for a sweet moment on court.
News video: Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand 00:32

 Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all her prize money to Australian bushfire relief funds. While she had one victory she lost the double...

Recent related news from verified sources

Serena Williams secures first title in three years in Auckland

Serena Williams secures first title in three years in AucklandSerena Williams has won her first title since becoming a mother with victory in the ASB Classic Final in Auckland. The 23-time Grand Slam winner beat Jessica...
WorldNews

Williams donates prize money to Australia fire aid

Serena Williams claims her first title in three years and first since becoming a mother with victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic.
BBC News

