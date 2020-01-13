Global  

Baltimore sees 12 shot, 5 dead in just 1 day of shootings

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Twelve people were shot and five of them were killed in a total of eight separate shootings Saturday in Baltimore, according to reports.
News video: Five dead, seven hurt in eight Saturday shootings in Baltimore

Five dead, seven hurt in eight Saturday shootings in Baltimore 02:12

 Five people were killed and seven others were hurt in eight separate shootings throughout Baltimore on Saturday.

Recent related news from verified sources

12 shot, five dead, in single day of shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say 12 people were shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate weekend shootings in Baltimore. The first of Saturday’s...
Seattle Times

12 shot, 5 dead, in single day of shootings in Baltimore

Authorities say 12 people were shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate weekend shootings in Baltimore. The first of Saturday's shootings was reported at...
Japan Today

