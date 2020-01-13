Global  

Two-time Super Bowl-winner Jimmy Johnson elected to Hall of Fame

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was also surprised in similar fashion over the weekend.
News video: Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame 02:36

 Jimmy Johnson — the man who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s — has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The hall announced...
Seattle Times

