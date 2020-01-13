Global  

Packers hold off Seahawks to reach NFC championship game

Denver Post Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and the Packers held on for a 28-23 victory Sunday night to reach the NFC championship game for the third time in six years.
Recent related news from verified sources

Five observations as Green Bay Packers clinch spot against 49ers in NFC championship game

Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and other takeaways from the Packers' NFC divisional-round win against the Seahawks.
USATODAY.com

Aaron Rodgers & Packers punch ticket to NFC title game in 28-23 thriller vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers & Packers punch ticket to NFC title game in 28-23 thriller vs. SeahawksReceiver Davante Adams set a Packers playoff record with 160 receiving yards as Green Bay held off a late surge by the Seahawks. After jumping out to a 28-10...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports

