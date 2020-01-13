Packers hold off Seahawks to reach NFC championship game
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and the Packers held on for a 28-23 victory Sunday night to reach the NFC championship game for the third time in six years.
