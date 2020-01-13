Global  

Massive Fire Impacts At Least 8 Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, N.J.

Monday, 13 January 2020
On Sunday night, NJ Transit suspended the Raritan Valley line and residents were being told to stay away as crews battled a massive fire.
News video: Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, New Jersey

Fire Engulfs Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, New Jersey 01:57

 Firefighters in Bound Brook, N.J. are still putting out hotspots more than 12 hours after a devastating fire destroyed three buildings and damaged a fourth. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie' [Video]Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie'

Two apartment complexes under construction, a rooming house and an electronics store are some of the buildings that are now a total loss due the fire, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Several Buildings Destroyed In Bound Brook [Video]Several Buildings Destroyed In Bound Brook

A massive fire destroyed several buildings overnight in Somerset County, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.

Massive Fire Destroys Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, N.J.

High winds caused the six-alarm fire to spread across the street, completely destroying at least three buildings, including two redevelopment projects and an...
CBS 2

Massive fire in New Jersey leaves thousands without power: U.S. media

A massive fire engulfed many buildings in Bound Brook, New Jersey, late on Sunday, causing more than 100 residents to be evacuated and leaving around 3,000...
Reuters

