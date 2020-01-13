|
Massive Fire Impacts At Least 8 Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, N.J.
|
|
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
On Sunday night, NJ Transit suspended the Raritan Valley line and residents were being told to stay away as crews battled a massive fire.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Several Buildings Destroyed In Bound Brook
A massive fire destroyed several buildings overnight in Somerset County, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this