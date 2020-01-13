Global  

Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An off-duty sheriff's detective was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday after she helped an elderly woman cross the street, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
Off-Duty Detective Amber Joy Leist Struck And Killed While Crossing Street [Video]Off-Duty Detective Amber Joy Leist Struck And Killed While Crossing Street

Detective Amber Joy Leist, a 12-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department assigned to the West Hollywood Station was hit around 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of Whitsett Avenue and..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:31Published

LASD Searching For Man, Woman Who They Say Scammed Elderly Woman Out Of $4K [Video]LASD Searching For Man, Woman Who They Say Scammed Elderly Woman Out Of $4K

Sheriff's deputies in Norwalk are searching for two con artists who they said have been scamming elderly shoppers out of thousands of dollars.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:44Published


Elderly woman hit by van is 'stable'

An elderly woman who suffered life-threatening head injuries after being hit by a van in Tettenhall is now stable, police have said.
Express and Star

