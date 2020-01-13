Jason C 🇨🇦 RT @LASDMurakami: LA Sheriff mourns the loss of West Hollywood Station Detective Amber Leist. Off duty she stopped to render aid to a pede… 2 minutes ago John Briggs Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say https://t.co/vzR7Jx8mBi 6 minutes ago BFD USN Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say https://t.co/42KLMyFKXT 9 minutes ago Chuck Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say https://t.co/uKnoQV8Ncb 11 minutes ago Mike Burke Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say… https://t.co/QNiuvy1Ux2 12 minutes ago UPTOWNGIRL2008 Rest In Peace, Hero: Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, polic… https://t.co/QtjE7RvwXI 20 minutes ago Beth Knuth*** RT @ImWatchingToo: Off-duty sheriff's detective struck and killed in California after aiding elderly woman, police say https://t.co/DKLvORS… 31 minutes ago Sheryl Kahn RT @KTLA: Detective Amber Joy Leist, a 12-year veteran of the department assigned to the West Hollywood Station, died following the collisi… 35 minutes ago