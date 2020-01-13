Global  

Adam Sandler's Oscar buzz

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Actor Adam Sandler calls the Oscar buzz around his latest movie "Uncut Gems" exciting, but adds that he's gjust happy to "be in a cool movie." (Jan. 13)
 
Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny [Video]Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny. Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was nominated for an Oscar for 'Uncut Gems.'. It would be funny as hell, man, Adam Sandler, to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Adam Sandler: Oscar nod would be funny [Video]Adam Sandler: Oscar nod would be funny

'Uncut Gems' star Adam Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was to be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published


Adam Sandler says an Oscar nomination would be funny

Despite moving into more dramatic roles, Adam Sandler still has a good sense of humor.
FOXNews.com

Adam Sandler Explains Why He Doesn't Want His Kids to Ever See 'Uncut Gems'

Adam Sandler is getting so much awards buzz for his work in the new movie Uncut Gems, which has also become a box office hit. The 53-year-old actor hopes that...
Just Jared


Buzz_Qs

Ricky Gaji RT @big_business_: Adam Sandler didn’t get butt***naked and thrown in the trunk and Willem Dafoe didn’t eat dirt to not get nominated for… 16 minutes ago

Angel_City_Buzz

Angel City Buzz Adam Sandler trolls academy with witty reaction to Oscars snubbing 'Uncut Gems' https://t.co/CKEkUry24b #california… https://t.co/1wPMoWeaJX 33 minutes ago

Buzz_Qs

Ricky Gaji RT @hwinkler4real: Adam Sandler"s performance was absolutely! Oscar worthy @uncutgems ... 3 hours ago

ThatDudeMCFLY

OnlyFans: Oxtail69 RT @TheImpeccableG: @ThatDudeMCFLY wide release doesn't entail that it wasn't submitted earlier. (also American release for it has it at Au… 4 hours ago

TheImpeccableG

Grouchy Broderick @ThatDudeMCFLY wide release doesn't entail that it wasn't submitted earlier. (also American release for it has it a… https://t.co/qNX9j8ClUJ 4 hours ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News RT @NYDailyNews: Adam Sandler's "Uncut Gems" movie is among the top 10 movies with the most F-bombs in them. The movie, which is already g… 4 hours ago

KingslayerVIII

Black Narcissus That’s why I hate the idea of “Oscar Buzz”. Now Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy are just sat looking like “Whaaa?!?!” 5 hours ago

Buzz_Qs

Ricky Gaji Adam Sandler and Taron Everton we’re robbed big time of an Oscar nomination #OscarNoms #Oscars https://t.co/2wPzhbmdbo 5 hours ago

