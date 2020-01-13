Thousands without power, 12 dead after weekend tornadoes
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Thousands of people are still without power this morning after a deadly storm system swept across the country. Power lines and trees were knocked down and homes were destroyed in parts of the South, Midwest and Northeast. At least a dozen people were killed. Omar Villafranca reports from Haughton, Louisiana, where a couple died in a trailer home.
At least 10 people died and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan. Zachary Goelman reports.