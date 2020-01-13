Global  

Thousands without power, 12 dead after weekend tornadoes

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people are still without power this morning after a deadly storm system swept across the country. Power lines and trees were knocked down and homes were destroyed in parts of the South, Midwest and Northeast. At least a dozen people were killed. Omar Villafranca reports from Haughton, Louisiana, where a couple died in a trailer home.
U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, massive power outages [Video]U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, massive power outages

At least 10 people died and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan. Zachary Goelman reports.

Nation reels as storms leave hundreds of thousands without power [Video]Nation reels as storms leave hundreds of thousands without power

At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday.

