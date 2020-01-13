Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bound Brook: 'Disastrous' fire rips through apartment buildings downtown

Delawareonline Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The blaze tore through two apartment buildings under construction near Church and Main streets.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Disastrous' fire rips through NJ apartment buildings

Firefighters were battling a seven-alarm fire Sunday night that tore through two apartment buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey.
USATODAY.com

Massive Fire Destroys Several Buildings In Downtown Bound Brook, N.J.

High winds caused the six-alarm fire to spread, completely destroying at least three buildings, including two redevelopment projects and an apartment building.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

Four_T_Five

🇺🇸Regina🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump to 88022⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @McguireScotty: New Jersey: ‘DISASTROUS ’ CONSTRUCTION SITE FIRE FORCES OVER 100 TO EVACUATE AND SUSPENDS NJ TRANSIT SERVICE Flames of… 46 seconds ago

Lassharleymari1

Lassharleymarie1 RT @delawareonline: The blaze tore through two apartment buildings under construction near Church and Main streets. https://t.co/Jey1BZDR6I 24 minutes ago

AllyHud7

SALT7⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @love4thegameAK: BREAKING UPDATE: #BoundBrook fire now 6 alarms Fire department battles 'disastrous' blaze in Bound Brook, NJ https://t… 32 minutes ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online The blaze tore through two apartment buildings under construction near Church and Main streets. https://t.co/Jey1BZDR6I 35 minutes ago

RodBamberry

Rod Bamberry RT @USATODAY: Bound Brook police called the blaze "a disastrous fire that is very difficult to contain." https://t.co/vSokenhU1k 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.