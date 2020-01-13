Serena Williams wins first title since daughter’s birth
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Serena Williams triumphed Sunday at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. It was the tennis star’s first tournament in three years and her first win since the birth of her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia. Vladimir Duthiers reports on the personal battles Williams overcame before this victory.
Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all her prize money to Australian bushfire relief funds. While she had one victory she lost the double...
A young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews' paedophile fiance today dubbed him a "vile monster" and said he 'shouldn't be allowed to walk the streets.' Kathleen Jobb, aged 28, decided to speak..