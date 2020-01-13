Global  

Serena Williams wins first title since daughter’s birth

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams triumphed Sunday at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. It was the tennis star’s first tournament in three years and her first win since the birth of her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia. Vladimir Duthiers reports on the personal battles Williams overcame before this victory.
News video: Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand 00:32

 Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all her prize money to Australian bushfire relief funds. While she had one victory she lost the double...

Recent related news from verified sources

Serena Williams Wins First Title Since Giving Birth, Donates the Money to Australia

The Tennis champion celebrates her comeback title in Auckland, New Zealand by donating the prize money she got from the tournament to Australian bushfire relief...
AceShowbiz

Serena Williams secures first title in three years in Auckland

Serena Williams secures first title in three years in AucklandSerena Williams has won her first title since becoming a mother with victory in the ASB Classic Final in Auckland. The 23-time Grand Slam winner beat Jessica...
WorldNews


