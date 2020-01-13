Global  

New federal program helps young adults aging out of foster care

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Every year, more than 20,000 teenagers age out of the foster care system and within just four years, about 5,000 of them are homeless. Now, the federal government is stepping in to help. Jericka Duncan speaks with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson about the innovative solution.
