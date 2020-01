Several aftershocks jolted Puerto Rico over the weekend as thousands of residents continue to sleep in the streets following a series of earthquakes. Governor Wanda Vázquez officially submitted a major declaration request but has yet to hear from President Trump. Washington Post reporter Arelis Hernandez joined CBSN AM to discuss Puerto Ricans' lack of trust in the government.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources CA Disaster Specialists Head to Puerto Rico california disaster specialists puerto rico earthquake relief Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:32Published now Gov. Newsom Sends CA Disaster Team To Assist Earthquake-Stricken Puerto Rico A team of California disaster experts was in Puerto Rico Sunday, sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to assist the island following a string of strong earthquakes. Devin Fehely reports. (1-12-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:31Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Puerto Rico slow to bring back electricity after powerful earthquake Two-thirds of Puerto Rico remained without power and nearly a quarter lacked drinking water on Wednesday after a storm of earthquakes battered the Caribbean...

Reuters 5 days ago



Experts warn Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than two years ago, Hurricane Maria revealed that Puerto Rico was utterly unprepared for a powerful hurricane despite its...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago





Tweets about this