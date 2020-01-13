Overnight snow causes power outages, school delays & closures around western Washington Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

If you live in western Washington, you likely woke up to some white stuff on the ground.



Snow totals ranged from 1.5 inches in Seattle and Bellevue to as much as 9 inches in Duvall, according to reports from the National Weather Service. 👓 View full article

